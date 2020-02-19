Special public hearing set for proposed Innes Ave development

Local residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the council tonight at city hall

A public hearing for a proposed rezoning application that would allow for a housing development on Innes Ave. is set for a special council meeting on Wednesday evening at city hall.

The public hearing, which starts at 6 p.m., gives residents a chance to provide their input on the proposed project, which features four apartment buildings and 10 four plexes on a 10-acre property on the west side of Cranbrook near Elizabeth Lake.

At full build-out, the project tallies up to 292 dwelling units.

Criticism of the project from neighbouring property owners, in letters submitted to the city, includes increased traffic safety concerns, stress on underlying infrastructure and increased on-street parking.

The developer held an open house on Feb. 5 at TM Roberts, with staff on hand to answer public questions.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cranbrook Townsman