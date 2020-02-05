special olympics

Special Olympics Snowshoe Competition in Burns Lake

A Special Plympics Snowshoe Competition was held in Burns Lake at the Omineca Skil Club on Feb. 1. The event took place from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. with many events from a 50m race to a 1600 m race. Each of the Burns Lake athletes earned two personal best times. Smithers, Prince George, and Williams Lake all travelled to Burns Lake to participate. (L-R) Danielle Hilker, Danny Tress, coach Tina Giesbrecht and Joshua Waters. (Lakes District News & sibmitted photos)