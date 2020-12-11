Special Olympics Quesnel faces Burnaby in curling challenge

The Burnaby club sent pre-set rock locations for Quesnel to try to out-count

The best end for the Quesnel crew was in the fourth and final one, when they scored two. The team placed rocks how Burnaby wanted (inset) and had eight throws to score as many points as possible. (Submitted Photo)

Curlers from Burnaby and Quesnel Special Olympics faced off on Dec. 2, but they were not standing across the sheet from each other.

The teams competed in a distanced event. The Burnaby team sent rock locations to the Quesnel team, which had eight rocks to try and move Burnaby’s stones and score as much as possible.

“The setup of rocks that Burnaby set for us was quite different from what we are used to seeing, with a lot of opposition rocks in play,” Quesnel Special Olympics curling coach Rick Prosk said. “A typical curling game for Special Olympics sees fewer rocks in play from the front end, and the skips call for a lot of draws. This game forced our players to throw take-out shots, which was a challenge.”

The Quesnel team had five players, who rotated in and out between ends. Dean Cake, Josh Tilsner, Matt Hender, Douglas King and Cory Melnychuk played for Quesnel.

Prosk had hoped the format would allow for more competition, but the next day, Special Olympics B.C. stopped all programming until Jan. 9, in accordance with new public health orders.

