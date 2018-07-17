Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia graphic

Special forces unit to monitor Hells Angels ride on Vancouver Island

Enforcement unit says motorcycle club to hold 35th anniversary ride in Nanaimo

  • Jul. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A special law enforcement unit says it will be in Nanaimo this weekend to offer support to RCMP as the Hells Angels ride through town.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia noted in a press release today that it will be on the Island this weekend “to support our Island policing partners” during a Hells Angels 35th anniversary party and ride.

The CFSEU-BC expects the Nanaimo get-together “will be attended by several other outlaw motorcycle gang members and groups,” with as many as 300 Hells Angels club members and other riders participating.

“It is no secret and is well documented that many of the participants of these such events are individuals and members of clubs associated to and who participate in criminal activity,” says Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, CFSEU-BC spokeswoman. “Police attend these events for many reasons, such as to deter any illegal activity and ensure public safety by way of an overt police presence”.

S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, CFSEU-BC advisory NCO, will be attending with uniform gang enforcement team members and will inform members of the public via Twitter at @LHoughtonCFSEU.

