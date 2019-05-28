Speaker Nathan Harmon inspires Stanley Humphries students

Motivational speaker Nathan Harmon captivated the students of Stanley Humphries Secondary School on May 15 with a powerful message about how your life speaks.

Harmon is one of the most saught-after youth speakers in North America.

“He spoke from the heart, delivering an inspirational message to youth about not letting the adversity in your life define you,” said school principal Chantal St-Jacques.

Harmon spent the rest of the day at the school working with small groups of students and asking students to reflect on how they can make the greatest difference in their community and in setting their own path.

School president Will Watt worked for over two months as a liaison with Harmon’s staff to bring the event about.

“Will’s vision to bring in someone to inspire his classmates was a very impactful and positive initiative,” said St-Jacques.

“Along with some PAC funding and private donations, Will’s energy and commitment paid off and Nathan Harmon’s powerful message was very well received by an enthusiastic audience at SH.”