Sparwood’s spreads holiday spirit

Businesses in the district are decorating their windows to get residents excited for the holidays

Spreading holiday cheer as the snow begins to fall this year, the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce in association with the District of Sparwood and the Sparwood and District Arts and Heritage Council have kicked off the first-ever holiday window display initiative.

With a number of winter traditions put on hold due to the pandemic, the event encourages local businesses to decorate their windows in an effort to give the community a reason to smile.

“Last year we added to our tree lighting and asked businesses to decorate a vehicle to add a display of lights to the tree lighting event,” said Beverly MacNaughton, Executive Director of the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce.

“But we cannot have our original tree lighting and display of lights, so we are improvising and created this for the businesses.”

The chamber encourages all decorations whether they be Christmas-related, winter-themed, or pertaining to any other holiday.

According to MacNaughton, all participating businesses are urged to have their windows decorated prior to Nov. 26, and to keep them up for the entire month of December.

Photos of participating window dressings will be posted to the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Furthering the festive spirit, the chamber in association with the Sparwood Future’s Society, will maintain their annual Best Decorated House Contest this year. Houses, trailers and balconies partaking in the contest will be judged and honoured for their decorative prowess on Dec. 21.

Fernie Free Press