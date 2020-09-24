Sparwood’s Business Scarecrow Competition kicks off

All Sparwood businesses are encouraged to get involved in the annual festivity

The Business Scarecrow Competition encourages Sparwood businesses to show off their creativity and festivity. (Photo Submitted)

The District of Sparwood is diving into sweater weather and pumpkin spice season with the third annual Business Scarecrow Competition.

All Sparwood businesses are encouraged to participate by creating the scariest, craziest, most festive scarecrow.

At the end of the competition, the business with the best scarecrow will win the highly acclaimed Best Scarecrow Award at the 2020 Sparwood Business Awards on Oct. 22.

“We love the scarecrow contest and we hope it will be especially great this year and bring smiles to the community during these hard times,” said Joy Segovia, administrator of the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce.

All scarecrows must be dropped off by Oct. 1 and displayed for the community to enjoy in the Greenwood Mall until Nov. 1.

Residents are encouraged to vote for their favourite scarecrow at the Save-On-Foods customer service counter, or online at surveymonkey.com/r/DLB7R9B.

Scarecrow registration ends Sept. 28 and costs $25 per business.

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press