Sparwood to support museum financially through to December 2022

The district will provide financial support for the museum to hire a full-time director

Michel-Natal-Sparwood Heritage Society runs a museum that was established to display the heritage of the "no-longer towns" of Michel and Natal, and the Elk Valley Area. Photo Submitted/Monica Beranek, Artifact Curator

Sparwood has opened its wallet for the Sparwood Museum, with the district committing funding to employ a full-time museum director through to December 2022.

The Michel-Natal-Sparwood Heritage Society, which operates the museum, had made a request for support as many grants available for not-for-profit groups like itself were not possible unless the museum was open and staffed full-time.

Currently, the museum is entirely volunteer-run, and not open full time.

Council expressed support for the request for assistance, with Councillor Brad Bowen saying the museum was worthwhile contributor to the community.

Support was unanimous to provide $32,670 to the historical society for the position of museum director for May through December of 2021, and $49,000 for the entirety of 2022. The funds will come from the operating budget contingency fund.

Mayor David Wilks said that it was a good move by council to support the museum.

“I think this is what they need to finally get their feet on the ground,” he said.

After 2022, the museum hopes to secure B.C. Community Gaming grants which would allow it to fund the position without financial support from the district. The district already supports the historical society through in-kind donations, as the building occupied by the museum belongs to the town.

Society president, Joanne Wilton also said when requesting the funding that by having the museum open full-time, it would potentially be able to generate revenue in its own right through further initiatives, as it is beside the Sparwood Visitor Centre and Titan truck.

