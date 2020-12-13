Sparwood teenagers bring Christmas cheer to town

Teenagers from Sparwood Secondary have spent time making Christmas decorations to adorn trees outside of Lilac Terrace senior’s housing in Sparwood.

The classes of teachers James Lund and Elyse Schebesch spent their last few Friday sessions set aside for projects they’re passionate about to do something for the community, cutting out and making decorations to bring some Christmas cheer to the town and give everyone something to smile about.

“I think it is really important for everyone’s mental health to stay positive and connected during the pandemic,” said Nevaeh Kerkhoven, a student in grade 10.

“Smiling doesn’t just show that you are happy. It also shows you’re fighting for something better. Smile to show the people around you that your not giving up and fighting through this pandemic,” said another student, Hannah Crawford.

Lund said that the students had thrown themselves into the project, calling it one of the best-attended projects they’d had.

“Sometimes, if we’re doing something on Friday that the kids aren’t interested in, they don’t show up – but this one we had the best attendance for it.”

Lund said it was a nice project for teenagers to be active in the community, and the Christmas decorations project had been a success.

