Sparwood picks new banners to spruce up town

Nine pieces of art were selected from 41 submissions

The nine pieces of artwork that were selected to go up on display around the District of Sparwood. (Image courtesy of District of Sparwood)

The winners of Sparwood’s call for street art banner submissions have been picked by the district.

Nine lucky artists will have their art on display on district banners around the district from Spring.

41 submissions were made to the district’s street art banner program, with the final nine selected by committee. All 41 submissions will be on display on the district website, and the nine lucky winners will be informed in coming days.

Selections were made without names being known, with selection criteria including quality of art, relate-ability to the community and creativity and originality.

Mayor David Wilks has previously said the banner program was a great way to recognize the artists in the community.

“It’s a way of allowing them to have their art be put up on a banner for years.”

The artwork will be up around the district for up to 10 years alongside banners already installed in 2020. The banners will be up on Aspen Drive, Sparwood Heights, at the Rec Centre and on side streets.

