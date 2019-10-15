Sparwood locals compete for best scarecrow

Various businesses from around Sparwood created homemade (and often very elaborate) scarecrows. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Sparwood Chamber of Commerce

During the month of October, the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the District of Sparwood hosts their second annual Business Scarecrow Competition.

Every year, various businesses from around Sparwood create homemade (and often very elaborate) scarecrows to compete for the public voted “Best Scarecrow” award. The scarecrows are created from nothing more than a five foot tall wooden stake and a small bag of straw.

The award is presented to the winning participating business at the annual Sparwood Business Awards which will take place on October 24 at the Sparwood Chamber, with the award presentation commencing at 6:00 p.m.

This year over 25 businesses participated in this competition and their efforts were obvious. A fisherman, a drunken flying witch, a spooky RCMP Mountie and an elderly couple were just some of the competing scarecrows.

Be sure to visit the Greenwood Mall before October 31 to see all of the scarecrows for yourself!