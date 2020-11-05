Sparwood local runs to Cranbrook, fundraising for youth mental health services

Sparwoodian Calvin Domin has raised over $25,000 for the EKFH's Not Alone Campaign

Calvin Domin has raised over $25,000 for youth mental health this past weekend.

Domin, a Sparwood local, ran 167 kilometres from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Oct. 31 for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s (EKFH) Not Alone Campaign.

The campaign, which is supporting the launch of Foundry East Kootenay, a facility dedicated to providing mental health services to local youth, has raised roughly $35,000 since it began on Nov. 1.

“It’s inspiring to say the least – I never imagined that we would get anywhere near $20,000,” said Domin.

“My goal originally wasn’t even necessarily the money, it was to bring awareness so that people are aware of the Foundry and are aware of youth mental health in the East Kootenays.”

Prior to his run, Domin had collected just shy of $15,000, but by time he completed his run, the total sat at $20,000, with donations continuing to flow in on his behalf.

“The support that the Not Alone Campaign has already received is truly inspiring, and I hope we can keep an open dialogue with youth and with mental health in general,” said Domin.

“There have been so many people around helping, sharing on social media, and sending emails to friends everywhere. The word has definitely travelled, so I feel like it’s been an extreme success for sure.”

Following over 24 hours of running in both sunshine and moonlight, Domin finished at the East Kootenay General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 1, alongside a group of 10 local youth that joined in on the outskirts of Cranbrook.

“I was scared if I was going to be able to get back up or not, but with the support of all the youth that came and joined me, it actually was easy,” said Domin, who pushed through ankle issues on his run.

Upon reaching the hospital, Domin was greeted by a number of Elk Valley dignitaries including MLA Tom Shypitka, EKFH board members, family members, and Michelle Evans, a mother instrumental in advocating for the need of more mental health resources in the East Kootenays.

“Calvin Domin’s run from Sparwood created so much awareness,” said Brenna Baker, Executive Director of the EKFH.

“It was just great. Everyone was teared up because what he did was amazing. That really kicked it off, we got some really great donations (from there).”

Adding to the donations that morning was a $5,000 donation from the Rick and Marg Jensen Family Foundation, presented to the EKFH as Domin arrived at the hospital.

“I want to do a huge shout out to the Elk Valley, because they are amazing. The support is overwhelming. Every little bit helps,” said Baker, adding that even just spreading word about the campaign helps tremendously.

Anyone looking to donate to the Not Alone Campaign can do so at EKFG.ca, or by calling 250-489-6481, or mailing donations to East Kootenay Foundation for Health, 13 24th Ave N. Cranbrook BC, V1C 3H9.

To donate to the campaign on behalf of Domin’s run, select the Elk Valley – Stars for Starlight option when donating.

