Sparwood installs five new benches through $10,000 grant

The benches offer seniors more opportunities for rest while walking through town

Shelley Wedderburn, Donna Ogden, Jim Bertoia, Joe Jarina, Lois Halko, mayor David Wilks, Kelly Thies, Sharon Strom, Doug Newberry, Michelle Malan and Duane Lawrence pose with one of the newly installed benches. (Photo Submitted)

Five new benches were installed in Sparwood thanks to a $10,000 grant from the British Columbia Ministry of Health.

The project, which is part of Sparwood’s Memorial Bench Program, installed the benches on key routes of Sparwood’s uptown area, in proximity to the seniors facilities and a number of amenities.

The benches were installed in response to the Sparwood Age-Friendly Community Plan, which outlined that insufficient benches posed a concern for elderly residents seeking exercise, due to a lack of locations to stop for a rest.

“We thought that if seniors had an opportunity to rest on a bench while walking, that it would encourage more of them to go out and about for a walk, thereby decreasing isolation and giving them more of an opportunity to socialize,” said Lois Halko, Sparwood Community Response Network (CRN) coordinator.

The Sparwood CRN, an organization devoted to raising awareness and providing information about adult abuse and neglect, applied for the grant.

For more information and upcoming events about the Sparwood CRN, visit their Facebook page, reach out to Halko at 250-425-7256, or head to the BC CRN website.

Fernie Free Press