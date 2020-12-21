Sparwood Curling Club digs deep for Food Bank

The ladies league of the Sparwood Curling club has donated $300 to the Sparwood Food Bank in an act of community giving.

Members of the Sparwood Curling Club ladies league donated $300 to the Sparwood Food Bank. Pictured, L-R: Brenda Bedard and Barb Endicott of the Sparwood Curling Club, and Tami Chechotko of the Sparwood Food Bank. (Picture contributed)

The ladies league of the Sparwood Curling club has donated $300 to the Sparwood Food Bank in an act of community giving.

Club members had decided that because they couldn’t hold their annual Christmas party, a donation to the food bank would be the next best thing.

“This year is especially tough for many people and knowing that a door to door drive would be impossible this year we thought this would be a good plan,” said club secretary, Barb Endicott.

READ MORE: Rocky Mountain Village Auxiliary Society spreads Christmas cheer to residents

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press