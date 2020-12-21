Members of the Sparwood Curling Club ladies league donated $300 to the Sparwood Food Bank. Pictured, L-R: Brenda Bedard and Barb Endicott of the Sparwood Curling Club, and Tami Chechotko of the Sparwood Food Bank. (Picture contributed)

Sparwood Curling Club digs deep for Food Bank

The ladies league of the Sparwood Curling club has donated $300 to the Sparwood Food Bank in an act of community giving.

Club members had decided that because they couldn’t hold their annual Christmas party, a donation to the food bank would be the next best thing.

“This year is especially tough for many people and knowing that a door to door drive would be impossible this year we thought this would be a good plan,” said club secretary, Barb Endicott.

