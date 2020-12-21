Sparwood Curling Club digs deep for Food Bank

The ladies league of the Sparwood Curling club has donated $300 to the Sparwood Food Bank in an act of community giving.
Club members had decided that because they couldn’t hold their annual Christmas party, a donation to the food bank would be the next best thing.
“This year is especially tough for many people and knowing that a door to door drive would be impossible this year we thought this would be a good plan,” said club secretary, Barb Endicott.
