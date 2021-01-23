Sparwood accepting submissions for 2021 Street Art Banner Program

Artwork depicting a love for Sparwood's community and heritage will be accepted until Feb. 19

The District of Sparwood is accepting submissions for the 2021 Street Art Banner Program, an initiative celebrating local heritage, arts and culture via a series of street banners hung on community utility poles.

“It’s an opportunity for local artists throughout the valley to provide what they perceive are the great things of the Elk Valley and of Sparwood in particular,” said Sparwood Mayor, David Wilks.

“It gives recognition to our local artists that have worked hard over the years to give a good impression of the Sparwood area, and it’s a way of allowing them to have their art be put up on a banner for years.”

Selected artwork will be printed onto metal banners that will adorn district streets for up to 10 years, sharing the stories of Sparwood while supporting the development of local artists.

The selected banners will be hung alongside those from the initial 2020 intake, and will be on display around Aspen Drive, Sparwood Heights, at the Recreation and Leisure Centre, and along many side streets.

According to Mayor Wilks, the district will add brackets to light poles as the program expands, allowing for additional banners to be placed throughout the district.

Eligible artists may reside anywhere in the Columbia Basin, however submissions must represent the heritage, environment and community of the Elk Valley, particularly the Sparwood area.

Art of any medium is accepted, but must be able to be digitally reproduced.

The submission period closes on Feb. 19. Winners will be selected by a Street Banner Advisory Group appointed by council.

For more information including a full list of eligibility and submission criteria, visit the District of Sparwood’s website.

