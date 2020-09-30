Sparling East Playground contract awarded

City staff noted it was important for the winning bidder to get started quickly to ensure the park was complete in 2021

The location of the Sparling East Playground. (Image: City of Fernie)

City of Fernie councillors have voted to award the contract for the Sparling East Playground to BDI Play Designs – the winner out of eight submissions for the project.

In a unanimous decision at the Sept. 28 council meeting, councillors followed staff recommendation to award the $160,000 contract with staff recommending the price be negotiated to include swings and site clearing.

In the staff submission to council, it was recommended action be taken as soon as possible to ensure that the nearby neighbourhoods have the park available for use by next year.

“With the construction season coming to an end it’s important to make as much progress in 2020 in the planning and construction to be able to provide the neighborhood with a playground for use in 2021,” read the report.

Sparling East Playground will be located near the Parkland Terrace, Alpine Trails and Burma Estates subdivisions, on the corner of Burma Rd and Parkland Dr.

BDI’s submission for the project was noted by staff to meet the most criteria defined by a public survey and received the highest score when assessed by the city based on their proposed play equipment, warranty, company location (Lethbridge), reputation and tailored proposal for the site.

A public survey had identified the inclusion of extensive climbing equipment as the priority for most participants, with more than 60 percent of respondents choosing climbing equipment as the most important feature of an outdoor play area.

Another 20 per cent opted for swings, while slides and a playhouse/sheltered area received nine and six per cent respectively.

Fernie Free Press