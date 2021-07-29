Sparks Lake wildfire is now over 65,000 hectares

Most of the wildfire's activity is happening on the northern flank.

The Sparks Lake wildfire burning from the guard inward on July 27, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service)

There are 81 active wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre, as of Thursday, July 29.

Wildfires of Note

There are 16 wildfires of note within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Sparks Lake

The Sparks Lake wildfire has grown and is now estimated to be 65,484 hectares in size, according to an update from BC Wildfire Service on July 28, and is still classified as out of control. The fire is extremely active on the northern flank, and with high temperatures and low humidity in the forecast, fire activity will increase along the north and northeastern flanks.

Planned ignition on Mount Uren were completed successfully, according to the update, and crews have been able to establish containment lines from Mt. Uren to Gisborne Lake. The area will be patrolled for hotspots.

Securing the line along the southeastern flank will be the focus of crews in order to free up resources and gear in that area. Crews are also working in the Tabacco Creek drainage and are supported by helicopters.

“As areas in the south are being secured, crews will move up along the eastern and western flank to create control lines and direct attack where possible towards the north of the fire,” the update reads.

Satellite imagery of the Sparks Lake and Tremont Creek wildfires on July 26, 2021. The image was sourced from Sentinel Hub satellite imaging. (BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation order issued at 6 p.m. on July 28 for 110 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert County) was downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The properties within Alpine Valley and Frederick remain on evacuation alert and include from 3037-3040 Dale Road, 6304-6436 Frederick Rd, 9552-9596 Harbridge Drive, 9620-9792 Meadow Rd, 9540-10070 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

Areas west of Alpine Valley, however, remain on an evacuation order. Properties under this order can be viewed here.

The TNRD EOC has downgraded an Order in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country). 110 properties in in the communities known as Alpine Valley and Frederick are now on Evacuation Alert. The area west of Alpine Valley remains on Order #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/Y7hCX1eOHP pic.twitter.com/QJCDORGvzP — TNRD (@TNRD) July 29, 2021

Information about other evacuation orders and alerts within the TNRD can be found here.

Restrictions within the vicinity of the Sparks Lake wildfire has been updated. The Area Restriction Order no longer includes the Lac du Bois Provincial Park boundary, which took effect July 20.

There are 90 firefighters, 9 helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment on the site of the wildfire, as well as five structure protection crews, five structure protection unit trailers, one specialist, as of July 28. The cause is believed to be by human, but is still under investigation.

Momich Lake

The Momich Lake wildfire is estimated to be 4,200 hectares in size. There has been growth on the west side of the wildfire, according to the BCWS. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire is classified as out of control.

An evacuation order issued by the TNRD for one property was downgraded to an alert on July 28. Two other evacuation alerts for two properties in Electoral Area “O” remain in place.

The TNRD EOC has downgraded an Order to an Evacuation Alert in the vicinity of Momich Lake in Electoral Area "O" (Lower North Thompson) #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/uXIYiCFTDV pic.twitter.com/lwfiu35WDj — TNRD (@TNRD) July 27, 2021

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire with support of industry, 25 pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter.

Embleton Mountain

The fire is estimated to be 920 hectares in size and is still classified as out of control.

Wildfire activity will be more visible to crews within the fire perimeter today due to higher temperatures and crews and helicopters will continuing to identify hotspots. Most of the activity is mop-up and patrol, according to BCWS. Personnel are working to fully extinguish the perimeter and any hotspots that are found.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. Resources being utilized for this wildfire include one helicopter, 30 firefighters, eight pieces of heavy equipment and six danger tree assessors/fallers.

Kamloops Fire Zone

There are 38 active fires in the Clearwater Fire Zone, including two new wildfires found in Wells Gray Park on July 28. One of the new fires is near Angus Horn Creek and the other is north of McDougall Lake. Both are roughly 30 hectares in size and their cause is unknown.

A wildfire near Gollen Creek at the north end of Adams Lake is 448 hectares in size and was caused by lightning. Another north of North Barriere Lake near Bear Creek is still at 192.5 hectares. It’s cause is unknown.

The Raft River Forest Service Road wildfire (K22068) is still 370 hectares in size and deemed out of control. The West of Raft River wildfire (K21361) is now an estimated 358 hectares in size and is also out of control.

Due to a lack of resources, neither fire currently has resources, though they do not pose an immediate threat to people, property or critical infrastructure, according to the Kamloops Fire Centre. However, crews in the air do continue to monitor the fires in the area as they travel to other sites and will action the fires if required.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times