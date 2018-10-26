Sparks fly at Trail Sk8 Park

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Construction began on the long awaited skate park in mid-July; soft launch is near
Historical Perspective
The BC Council of Forest Industries (COFI), with media partner Canadian Forest Industries (CFI) magazine, recently announced the launch of the third annual Forestry Photo Contest-the contest shows the importance of forest products in everyday life.
Within a year, single-use plastics and excess packaging have become public enemy No. 1. Everyone is talking about how our lives are overrun by too much plastic.
Chris Gorman, who did not run for re-election, has stepped down from board effective immediately
There has been a surge of interest in BMX from residents and the hope is to see it continue now that the track is finished.
Lane Cork, Steve Lloyd and Ray Jasper were all honoured for their achievements
Writer questions how far the Town is on making rules and education on legal marijuana.