Spark Lake, Tremont Creek wildfires will no longer be considered wildfires of note, according to BCWS

The wildfires are no longer considered out of control

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanahan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)

There were 80 active wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre, as of Thursday, Aug. 26.

Wildfires of Note

There are 13 wildfires of note within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Sparks Lake

As of Aug. 26, the BC Wildfire Service changed the status of the Sparks Lake wildfire from out of control to being held. The BCWS will also no longer consider the Sparks Lake wildfire as a wildfire of note as of Thursday, Aug. 26.

“This indicates that, with the resources currently committed to the fire, sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” an update from the BCWS reads.

The Sparks Lake wildfire is now estimated to be 89,626 hectares in size.

“Excellent progress” has been made along the northwest flank of the fire and crews are almost complete with demobilization of structure protection gear. Patrols are being made in the areas of Enright and Vidette Lakes, while crews extinguish hot spots in the vicinity of Vidette and Tuleric Lakes.

Focus is on the northeast flank which is still active and crews are working on structure containment in the Hoopatakwa Lake area and between Heller and Elbow Lakes. Helicopters will also continue bucketing four or five kilometres of heavy timber along the northeast flank.

“Once resources are consolidated on the northeast flank, crews will still be assigned to this fire to expedite the remaining work,” the update continues. “However, opportunities to take a modified response strategy will be explored. This is due to a reduction in fire behaviour.”

A number of evacuation alerts and orders have been downgraded or rescinded. Visit the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre website or call 250-377-7188.

An evacuation alert is in place for the Skeetchestn Indian Band.

As of Aug. 26, there are 95 firefighters, 42 support personnel, 18 structural protection personnel and 10 pieces of heavy equipment on site of the wildfire. There is also one assigned and three complex-shared helicopters. The cause is believed to be by human, but is still under investigation.

Momich Lake

The Momich Lake fire is estimated at 17,049 hectares.

Crews will work to extinguish hot spots off Gannett Road at the north end of Adams Lake. A contingency guard was also completed by heavy equipment in the vicinity of 40 Road. The road is now safe and open, according to an update from BCWS.

Guards will continue to be established around the north flank and crews will use direct attack methods on the spots. Water will also be delivered directly to the perimeter today to extinguish identified hot spots. Crews will continue to direct attack methods down the north flank.

Minimal fire behaviour was noted on the southeast corner. Resources will continue to use direct attack methods and extend hose lay in cut blocks.

There were 28 firefighters and 2 pieces of heavy equipment on site of the wildfire. Four helicopters are available to respond. The cause is under investigation.

Tremont Creek

As of Aug. 26, the Tremont Creek wildfire classification changed from out of control to being held and will no longer be considered a wildfire of note. The last update to the fire on the BCWS site will appear on Aug. 27.

The fire is now estimated at 63,523 hectares.

Direct attack methods are being used by crews in the Forge Creek area, south of Tunkwa Lake, and a tight line is being established by heavy equipment. Crews are also using direct attack methods on a spot fire in the southeast corner.

Along the eastern flank, between Duffy and Dairy Lakes and in the Chartrand Road area, crews continue to work.

Guard construction continues on the northern flank of the fire, between Fehr Lake to Jimmie’s Creek. Patrolling will take place between Fehr and Sperm Lakes.

Crews continue to mop up and patrol along the Logan Lake guard on the south flank.

Structure protection is being removed in areas where it is appropriate as there is no longer a risk, due to cooler temperatures.

A number of evacuation alerts and orders have been downgraded or rescinded. Visit the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre website or call 250-377-7188.

There are 149 firefighters, 42 support personnel, five helicopters and 25 pieces of heavy equipment on site of the wildfire. The cause is under investigation.

White Rock Lake

The White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 82,000 hectares in size.

Good progress is being made by crews on mop-up and patrol activities along the south, west and northern flanks of the fire, according to an update from the BCWS, and crews will continue to extinguish deep burning fuels that are persistent throughout the east flank as a result of drought.

A wind event on Aug. 15 caused substantial damage to power lines and BC Hydro is crews are making good progress along Westside Road to remove danger trees and restore powerlines where feasible which is crucial to ensure the safety of residents before they return home.

A planned ignition operation of 350 hectares took place on Aug. 24 which successfully brought the fire’s edge down to workable ground along the northeastern flank.

“The ignition was critical to securing the area east of the larger-scale planned ignition set to occur in the coming week,” the Aug. 26 update reads.

It was noted that winds were again not favourable for the 3000-hectare larger-scale ignition planned in the area. Planned ignitions were completed, however, on Aug. 25 to secure the fire perimeter burning north of Terrace Mountain. Aerial ignitions removed about 600 hectares of fuel between the fire’s edge and control line.

The BCWS continues to combat the fire with 295 firefighters, 103 structure protection personnel, 14 helicopters, nine danger tree assessors/fallers and 44 pieces of heavy equipment.

Kamloops Fire Zone

A wildfire near the Raft River Forest Service Road (K22068) is an estimated 582 hectares in size. Another located northwest of Clearwater (K21361), also near Raft River, is about 358 hectares in size. Both were reported in July and are classified as being held.

A wildfire near Harper Creek is still at 50 hectares and is classified as being held by BCWS, as are a number of wildfires in the vicinity of Tumtum Lake.

A large wildfire in Wells Gray Park is still an estimated 2,169, according to the BCWS dashboard. There are five other wildfires in Wells Gray Park within the Kamloops Fire Centre, four of which are classified as being held and the last is out of control and 34 hectares.

A recent wildfire near Brookfield Creek is classified as being held.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times