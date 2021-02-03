Southside 4-H club gets the Farm Credit grant

A total of $100,000 to be distributed to 203 4-H clubs across Canada

The Southside 4-H club is among the clubs receiving financial support from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).

4-H clubs in various communities across Canada have received support for local activities from Farm Credit Canada (FCC). Of the $100,000 being provided to 203 4-H clubs across Canada this year, 22 4-H clubs, districts and regions in B.C. received a combined total of $10,900.

The club will be purchasing sheep shears and weaver leather livestock steel gate with attachment loop with the grant money.

4-H Canada has roughly 23,500 members and more than 8,500 volunteer leaders.

Last year, the club held its auction online to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions. The Bulkley Valley Exhibition was also cancelled and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council had directed each club to host their own achievement day individually.

READ MORE: The Southside 4-H club’s online auction, a success

While several other 4-H clubs in the area, decided to move to an online auction format, the Southside 4-H club retained some parts of in person auction as well. The club’s online auction was successful and the 2021 year will also see some hybrid form of engagement.

“Our club is just finishing registration and have had our AGM already. The club is moving forward with the year as with any year but using a hybrid virtual/in-person format as per B.C. government COVID standards,” said Deanne Lambert of the Southside 4-H club.

The other recipients in northern B.C. include the Topley 4-H Club in Houston, Evelyn 4-H Club in Smithers, Nechako Valley Dairy and Beef in Vanderhoof and Silver Willow 4-H in Fort St. John.

FCC has been a strong supporter of 4-H Clubs for more than 25 years, and awards up to $500 per club each year toward developing existing programs, covering costs associated with local events and exchanges, supporting volunteers, or purchasing resource materials, according to a news release.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.