The southside 4-H club. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Southside 4-H club gets the Farm Credit grant

A total of $100,000 to be distributed to 203 4-H clubs across Canada

  • Feb. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Southside 4-H club is among the clubs receiving financial support from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).

4-H clubs in various communities across Canada have received support for local activities from Farm Credit Canada (FCC). Of the $100,000 being provided to 203 4-H clubs across Canada this year, 22 4-H clubs, districts and regions in B.C. received a combined total of $10,900.

The club will be purchasing sheep shears and weaver leather livestock steel gate with attachment loop with the grant money.

4-H Canada has roughly 23,500 members and more than 8,500 volunteer leaders.

Last year, the club held its auction online to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions. The Bulkley Valley Exhibition was also cancelled and the Bulkley Valley 4-H Council had directed each club to host their own achievement day individually.

READ MORE: The Southside 4-H club’s online auction, a success

While several other 4-H clubs in the area, decided to move to an online auction format, the Southside 4-H club retained some parts of in person auction as well. The club’s online auction was successful and the 2021 year will also see some hybrid form of engagement.

“Our club is just finishing registration and have had our AGM already. The club is moving forward with the year as with any year but using a hybrid virtual/in-person format as per B.C. government COVID standards,” said Deanne Lambert of the Southside 4-H club.

The other recipients in northern B.C. include the Topley 4-H Club in Houston, Evelyn 4-H Club in Smithers, Nechako Valley Dairy and Beef in Vanderhoof and Silver Willow 4-H in Fort St. John.

FCC has been a strong supporter of 4-H Clubs for more than 25 years, and awards up to $500 per club each year toward developing existing programs, covering costs associated with local events and exchanges, supporting volunteers, or purchasing resource materials, according to a news release.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quesnel council hits pause on whitewater plans
Next story
Parksville woman distraught after small pet injured by larger dog during pathway walk

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

    The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

  • ‘Out of the world’ literacy options for kids today

    It hasn't been easy during the pandemic for anyone, and especially for folks with kids. It has been even harder for kids who are suddenly stuck in their homes in some parts of the world while are separated from their friends and regular classmates in other parts of the world, with no idea on when they would get back to just having fun.

  • Omineca Ski Club Sasquatch’s OOOHFR challenge participation

    Club President Agathe Bernard found Randy the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch putting in time to finish his Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge and posted the photo on the club's Facebook page. The club is encouraging members to participate in the OOOHFR challenge and get a selfie with the Sasquatch if they happen to spot him on the trails. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)

  • LDAC’s first virtual concert and art show of the year released

    The first Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show of the new year features photographs by the Southside's own Mike Robertson and music by the classical piano and violin duo of meagan&amy.

  • OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: A plant-rich diet is good for people, and the planet

    The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.

  • Rustad pursues vaccination shift explanation

    Priority shift draws questions from community

  • Topley 4-H club receives Farm Credit Canada grant

    $100,000 awarded to 203 4-H clubs across Canada this year