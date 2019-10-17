Southbound crash on Highway 11 has traffic completely blocked at Townshipline Road in Abbotsford

Helicopter requested over the emergency scanner

A southbound crash has traffic completely blocked on Highway 11 at its intersection with Townshipline Road.

The details of the crash are not clear but scanner reports requested a landing area for a helicopter.

Emergency crews are on scene and appear to be conducting an investigation, according to an Abbotsford News freelancer.

An Abbotsford Police Department social media post says the road will be closed for hours.

Updates coming.

