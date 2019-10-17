Southbound crash on Highway 11 has traffic completely blocked at Townshipline Road in Abbotsford

A southbound crash has traffic completely blocked on Highway 11 at its intersection with Townshipline Road.

The details of the crash are not clear but scanner reports requested a landing area for a helicopter.

Emergency crews are on scene and appear to be conducting an investigation, according to an Abbotsford News freelancer.

An Abbotsford Police Department social media post says the road will be closed for hours.

Please be advised that Highway 11 between Harris and Clayburn will be closed in the Southbound lanes for the next few hours. Please use alternative routes. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) October 17, 2019

