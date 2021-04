Crash involves dump truck and at least one other vehicle, emergency crews on scene

A crash on the Abbotsford-Mission Bridge is slowing southbound traffic.

The incident involves a dump truck and at least one other vehicle and commuters are backed up on to the Cedar Valley Connector. The crash site is blocking the right lane.

Emergency crews are on scene. Expect major delays.

More to come.

