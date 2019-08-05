South Teepee wildfire south of Cranbrook ‘being held’

A wildfire burning south of Cranbrook is now classifed as being held by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

BC Wildfire Service crews and personnel continue to battle the South Teepee fire south of Cranbrook. Photo Courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

The South Teepee fire, discovered last week roughly 30 kilometres southeast of the city, reached 35 hectares after it was caused by a suspected lightning strike from storms that passed through the region two weeks ago.

Ground personnel have been working on the fire, as well as utilizing heavy equipment, helicopters and air tankers as necessary.

While campfires are currently permitted, they must be less than half a metre high by half a metre tall, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

However, Category 2 fires, such as open burning, grass/stubble fires and fireworks, remain banned.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, there have been 109 wildfires reported to date, which have burned 156 hectares. Provincially, 596 fires have been reported which have burned 14,231 hectares.

