South Surrey’s Parklander proceedings delayed

Supreme Court proceedings regarding a petition filed by the Parklander Motor and Trailer Court to overturn an Residential Tenancy Branch decision have been delayed.

James Whittaker was one of the residents who fought an eviction notice issued last year to the 36-site RV and mobile home park residents. The South Surrey property, located at 16323 8 Ave., is the latest to be eyed for redevelopment.

Whittaker took his case to the RTB, which sided with his argument last June that his mobile home falls within the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act – legislation which gives Whittaker more rights.

The Parklander filed a petition in the Supreme Court in August, asking the court to set aside the decision made by the RTB.

Whittaker and the Parklander were due in court March 7, but the proceedings were adjourned until May 9.