South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts election forum

The public is being invited to submit questions in advance – with a deadline of this Friday (Oct. 9) – for an all-candidates meeting for the upcoming provincial election, to be hosted by the South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The combination in-person and live-streamed virtual meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include candidates for the Surrey South and Surrey-White Rock ridings. Location of the physical meeting, as well as further details of the format are expected to be announced this week.

In Surrey South, the Oct. 24 election race is between incumbent BC Liberal Stephanie Cadieux, the BC NDP’s Pauline Greaves and BC Greens candidate Tim Ibbotson.

In Surrey-White Rock (formerly held by recently-retired BC Liberal Tracy Redies) the seat is being contested by candidates Jason Bax (Libertarian), Trevor Halford (BC Liberal), Pixie Hobby (BC Greens), Megan Knight (Independent) and Bryn Smith (BC NDP).

Attendance of all the candidates, either virtually or in person, is yet to be confirmed.

In a media release, Chamber executive director Ritu Khanna noted the organization’s long history of hosting all-candidates forums for elections at every level of government, as a service to both the business community and residents in general.

“Although the pandemic has vastly changed the ways we can host an election forum, the objective remains vitally important,” she said.

The Chamber has also created a dedicated 2020 provincial election page on its website with links to the candidates and formal boundary maps for the two ridings, plus links on how and where to vote and information on other all-candidates forums scheduled in the community.

For more information, or to register to attend or submit questions for the meeting, visit the chamber’s website at sswrchamberofcommerce.ca

