South Surrey shots-fired accused due back in court Jan. 2

Evidence markers and police tape mark the scene of two shots-fired incidents in South Surrey. (File photo)

A Surrey man who has been in custody since Sept. 25 in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents that same month in South Surrey is to remain behind bars until at least the new year.

Following a brief video appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Friday, the case against Cameron Barton was adjourned until Jan. 2.

Representatives of both the provincial and federal Crown agreed with the adjournment.

Provincial Crown counsel Pat Beirne told Peace Arch News outside court that “there’ll be some discussion” between now and then, “then we’ll see if we’ll be fixing a date (for further proceedings), or something else.”

A charge against Barton – of reckless discharge of a firearm – was announced on Sept. 28, following an arrest three days earlier of five individuals at a White Rock home, where police located “a substantial amount of evidence that included weapons, drugs and cash.”

Four of those five were released from custody the following day, police confirmed.

Police also confirmed at the time that the arrests were linked to the shots-fired incidents, which occurred at the same South Surrey home, in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue, on Sept. 23 and 24. Police have said they believe that both of those incidents “were targeted and related.”

According to court information online, Barton is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the South Surrey incidents; he was also in court on several drug-related charges out of Langley.