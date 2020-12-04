South Surrey crash sends one to hospital in critical condition

Road closures in effect after collison between car and semi-truck

At least one person received life-threatening injuries when a car collided with a semi truck in South Surrey on Friday morning. (Brenda Anderson photo)

A serious collision with life-threatening injuries has resulted in road closures at the intersection of 190 Street and 28 Avenue in both directions, Surrey RCMP report.

Officers are currently at the scene of the collision, between a semi-truck and a car, which took place at approximately 10:40, today (Friday, Dec. 4)

Police say the driver of the car has life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Road closures are expected to remain in effect for several hours.

Investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Critical Collision investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with related dashcam video, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

(More to come…)

Peace Arch News