South Surrey banner drop marks Global Day of Action

Steve Chitty (left) and Rod Downing wave from behind a banner hung on the King George Boulevard Highway 99 overpass in South Surrey on Sept. 25, in support of the Fridays for Future Global Climate Strike. (Michel Touzard photo)

A grassroots group of Surrey residents advocating for urgent climate action took their message to four of the city’s overpasses last week, including one in South Surrey.

Surrey For Future held the “banner drops” – hanging messages including ‘Help Our Earth,’ ‘Act on Climate’ and ‘Climate Justice Now!’ in support of the Fridays for Future Global Day of Action – at King George Boulevard and Highway 99, Highway 1 and 152 Street, Scott Road and 128 Street, and Highway 1 and Highway 15.

According to a news release, the afternoon displays were among more than 60 climate actions that took place across Canada on Sept. 25.

“I want my child to have a healthy, safe, peaceful future. The climate crisis threatens that,” Allison Richardson, one of the group’s founders, said in the release.

“This is why I am protesting to demand climate justice. COVID-19 is a huge, global crisis; at the same time, we can’t ignore the climate crisis that is crashing down on us.”

Surrey For Future has been organizing climate strikes since May 2019, and campaigned last fall for the City of Surrey to declare a climate emergency.

READ MORE: Surrey rallies for change in global climate strike

READ MORE: Surrey youth protest throne speech as part of Global Day of Action

The banners remained up for two hours, Richardson said.

Further north on Sept. 25, a group of mostly teens marched from Holland Park to Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s constituency office in Whalley to protest the Sept. 23 throne speech as part of the Global Day of Action.

tholmes@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News