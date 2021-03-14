Spectrum Community School announced it’s dealing with an additional COVID-19 exposure on March 13. Black Press Media File Photo

South Park Elementary School member tests positive for COVID-19, another school dealing with additional exposure

The Victoria school's members could've potentially been exposed during week of March 8 to 12

A March 13 Island Health letter says a member of the South Park Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health said the school community could’ve potentially been exposed to the positive case during the week of March 8 to 12.

The letter that was sent to the South Park Elementary school’s families and staff said Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify students and staff that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Those symptoms may include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

Phone calls or letters will be sent to students and staff that Island Health identifies as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

Another Greater Victoria school announced on Saturday that it was dealing with an additional exposure.

On Friday, the Greater Victoria School District said in a tweet that Spectrum Community School in Saanich had experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The tweet said that school’s members could’ve potentially been exposed to the positive case from March 8 to 11.

A subsequent tweet from the school district on Saturday said Spectrum experienced an additional exposure. The GVSD said members of the school community could’ve been exposed to that case on March 10 or 11.

Greater Victoria schools are on Spring Break until the end of the month. Schools are set to reopen on March 29 after the two-week break.

