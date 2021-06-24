South Okanagan Tim Hortons owner in national television spotlight

South Okanagan Tim Horton’s owner/operator Nicole MacMillan stars in a Tim Horton’s national television advertisement. The video was uploaded to YouTube June 14, 2021. (Tim Hortons/YouTube)

If you did a double-take after seeing a new Tim Hortons ad on TV it’s likely because you’re familiar with the person featured on screen.

The new ad features none other than the South Okanagan’s own Nicole MacMillan — the owner/operator for multiple Tim’s location in the region.

The ad for Tim Hortons’ new “Real Fruit Quenchers” drinks is set in Osoyoos.

“Osoyoos, B.C. is one of the hottest places here to live in Canada so Tim’s has come up with the perfect solution,” says MacMillan at the start of the ad.

MacMillan appears on screen alongside other Okanagan residents enjoying the new beverage as they try to cool down in the Okanagan summer heat.

MacMillan also made headlines earlier this month when she held an orange doughnut promotion at South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations to raise money for the Indian Residential School Survivor Society.

Check out the full ad below:

