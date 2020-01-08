Crews from the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department were called to a fire Tuesday night west of town. The cause is under investigation. (file photo)

South Okanagan structure fire under investigation

A structure fire near Keremeos resulted in the closure of Highway 3 Tuesday night.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department had their hands full Tuesday night with a structure fire eight kilometres west of town between Hedley-Nickleplate and Ashnola roads.

Fire chief Jordy Bosscha said Wednesday morning the 1,000-square-foot building, which he believed was abandoned at the time, was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene around 7 p.m.

“We had quick response as we just finished our weekly training with 21 volunteers,” said Bosscha. “There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.”

DriveBC reported the Highway 3 was closed for several hours as a result of the fire and no detour was available during that time.

