South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park public consultation period extended

The most recent poll on the creation of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan Similkameen shows a majority of respondents surveyed are opposed to the plan.

The consultation period for the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen has been extended two weeks.

In a notice posted late Monday, the Protected Areas Establishment Branch announced the extension.

“(The extension) will allow stakeholder groups who had their meetings rescheduled to late February an opportunity to submit their views on the proposed boundary and provide their input on key aspects for consideration in the management of the lands. It will also provide you with more time to participate,” the notice stated.

Meetings with stakeholders are scheduled till February 28.

Related: National park talk turns up mistrust in federal government

“However, those who have not had an opportunity to attend a presentation by Parks Canada are encouraged to view the Agency’s presentation by visiting: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ekuGzj2Z-_wcAqAUPjVb1adeWNmmOunQ. A French version of the video is available upon request,” the release stated.

Views will be accepted through the website https://letstalksouthokanagansimilkameen.ca/Okanagan until March 15.

Hard copies of the consultation survey and information package can be found at local municipalities, regional district offices, and libraries.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to provide their input so far. Consultations with residents of the region are an important part of assessing the establishment of a national park reserve in the South Okanagan–Similkameen,” the release stated.

To report a typo, email:editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBCeditor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.