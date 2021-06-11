South Okanagan sees second straight week of 17 new COVID-19 cases

Summerland, Keremeos and Princeton all recorded no new cases

The COVID-19 cases reported over the week of May 30 to June 5. (BC CDC)

There were no COVID-19 cases reported over the week of May 30 to June 5 in the Similkameen Valley.

There were no cases reported in the Summerland local health area either.

Cases over the South Okanagan Similkameen stayed steady at 17 from the previous week for the whole region despite the lack of cases in the smaller local health areas.

There were nine cases reported in the Penticton area, which includes Naramata, and eight in the Southern Okanagan local health area stretching from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos.

The central Okanagan once again reported the highest number of cases in Interior Health, with 115 for the week.

The provincial government lifted some restrictions at the end of May including the bans on indoor dining and small gatherings. However, some restrictions remain in place such as travel limitations and bans on large gatherings.

The province’s recently released COVID-19 restart plan outlines a return to near-normal conditions by this fall, depending on the rates of vaccinations and new coronavirus cases.

Everyone eligible can register for a vaccination online or by phone at 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, or at a Service B.C. office in person.

