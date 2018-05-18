South Okanagan residents reminded of Sage Mesa boil water notice

Excessive turbidity in Okanagan Lake is causing issues with the Sage Mesa water system

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is reminding residents using four various water systems in the region of a boil water notice in effect.

The Sage Mesa intake in Okanagan Lake is experiencing high levels of turbidity, the regional district said in a news release, which can interfere with the effectiveness of chlorine disinfection.

On a three-point scale, including good, fair and poor quality, the turbidity index for the Sage Mesa is ranked at the lowest quality.

The boil water notice is in effect for the entire system, including Sage Mesa Drive, Ladera Place, Pine Hills Drive, Verano Place and Solana Crescent in the lower zone.

In the upper zone of the water system, it includes Sandstone Drive, Westwood Drive, Ponderosa Place, Sandstone Crescent, Pinetree Place, Tyrone Place, Sandpiper Lane, Estates Place, Forsyth Place, Forsyth Drive and Ryan Road.

Boil water notices are also in effect for Willowbrook, Sun Valley and Naramata systems.

People on a boil water notice are advised to use alternate water sources or boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking and ice making.

Water should be at a full boil for at least a minute.

RDOS is also reminding business owners and operators and public facilities operators that it is their responsibility to notify customers of the notice.

For more information, contact the public works department at 250-490-4135 or toll free at 1-877-610-3737 or after hours at 250-490-4141.