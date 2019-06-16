A B.C. College of Pharmacists order restricts Sunrise Pharmacy on Main Street from dispensing any narcotic or controlled drug substance intended for opioid treatment. (Robin Grant-Western News)

South Okanagan pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioid treatment drugs

B.C. College of Pharmacists alleges Sunrise Pharmacy dispensed treatment drugs against rules

A Penticton pharmacist is being investigated for allegedly breaking the rules while dispensing drugs used to treat opioid addictions and doing so under unsanitary conditions.

The B.C. College of Pharmacists announced it has imposed an order on Joelle Mbamy, owner of the Sunrise Pharmacy at 749 Main St., that restricts the pharmacy from dispensing any narcotic or controlled drug substance intended for opioid agonist treatment, according to the order dated May 23 on the college website.

According to the order, Mbamy has allegedly continued to provide opioid agonist treatment, “without abiding by the legislative requirements.”

As well, “While practicing as a pharmacist, the registrant is alleged to have prepared and dispensed intravenous drug product under unsanitary conditions.”

None of these allegations have been proven, but the pharmacy is under investigation, according to the college. The order, which came into effect on June 7, was issued to protect the public and will remain in place until an investigation is complete.

In 2018, Mbamy pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge and was sentenced a $1,000 fine and a 10-year prohibition against owning animals.

