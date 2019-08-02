South Okanagan offender gets 11 months for drug-related charges

Scott Casselman, 45, will serve 11 months behind bars in relation to two arrests for drug-related offences. Accounting for time served awaiting trial, Casselman has 8.5 months left in his sentence. (Western News file photo)

A South Okanagan offender will be serving another 11 month behind bars in relation to multiple drug-related charges following two arrests.

Scott Casselman, 45, received a nine-month sentence from the Supreme Court for indicted charges of one count of possession of drugs with the intent to traffic and three counts of possession of a controlled sentence.

He will also consecutively serve 60 days in prison due to a separate provincial court sentence in relation to one charge of posession of drugs with the intent to traffic and two charges of posession of a controlled substance (7.5 grams of MDMA and 0.05 g of crack cocaine).

“The indicted charges involve Mr. Casselman being stopped by a police officer for an infraction of the Motor Vehicle Act while he was riding his bicycle at 3:45 a.m. in Penticton. He was ultimately arrested when the officer discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest,” said Hon. Judge Austin Cullin, during his sentencing decision.

“Following a search of his backpack, they found quantities of various drugs sufficient to support a (later) conviction of possession with the intent to traffic.”

Cullin went on to state that Casselman does not have a lengthy record nor does he have any prior trafficking offences on his record, but did note that he does have two prior convictions of possession of controlled substances. Casselman was also facing a charge of failure to appear before the court, to which he was sentenced seven days which he served concurrently during his 53 days in custody awaiting his court dates.

“It is clear that Mr. Casselman is an addict, and while he has maintained a healthy relationship with his mother, who lives in Oliver, and is able to stay with her in her home, he has spent a considerable amount of time living homeless and associating with people who have provided a negative influence on him, and influenced his willingness to continue with his addictive behaviour,” said Cullin.

“He also has, it appears, some friends who have had a more positive influence. He has not had an easy childhood, he was sexually abused as a ten year old by his step father and lived an unstable environment during his formative years. His drug use, his current charges of trafficking and his failure to appear are all part of a larger pattern reflective of a man who suffers from an addiction and lacks the ability to take control of his life.”

Upon his release, a one-year probation order will be imposed on Casselman in relation to the charges. Cullin said in addition to the mandatory terms, the probation order will force Casselman to live with his mother, prohibit him from consuming or posessing drugs or other intoxicating substance that is not prescribed and his mandatory participation and completion of a counseling or intake program in relation to drug or alcohol use.

Accounting for time served, Casselman has roughly 8.5 months left in his sentence.

