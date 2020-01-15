South Okanagan man picks Seniors’ Drop-In Centre for donation

For his “leadership and spirit of community involvement,” Penticton’s Don Wilson was named one of the recipients of the First West Credit Union Foundation’s #Simple Generosity award.

Along with the recognition of his service, the citation also includes a $1,000 cheque to give to the non-profit organization of his choice.

For Wilson, the beneficiary of his generosity was an easy one to pick, the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.

Wilson and his wife joined the centre in 2008 and when she passed away in December of that year he decided to stay on as a volunteer: “to help in running the bingo and wherever I was needed.”

During the last dozen years he has served as second and first vice presidents and took on the roll of president after being elected by the membership in 2012.

This was a position he held for the next five years, retiring from the board in October of last year but still remaining active as past president.

“The Seniors’ Centre provides the senior population, which is growing, of Penticton and surrounding area, a place to meet and stay physically and mentally active while interacting with others,” said Wilson who was one of 40 people in B.C. to receive the First West award. “Our kitchen lounge is a great place to hang out, have a coffee or a bowl of soup, a sandwich or a cookie and meet with others.

“I am very passionate about the centre and it’s role in the community, helping our aging population stay younger.”

He also has a particular destination where he would like to see the money go, the kitchen, which is in need of replacement and where he worked for four years helping the cook prepare the Tuesday lunches.

Wilson added the centre has embarked on a “toonie trail” for other much needed repairs for the facility including a new floor for the great room and heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment to help “keep the dream alive.”

The building and most of the contents are 20 years old.

Currently there are about 1,100 members and board is also looking at adding additional space and more programs.

