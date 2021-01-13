South Okanagan man in critical condition after being hit by car

The man was reportedly trying to cross Penticton's Main Street when he was hit

A man who ran across Main Street was struck by a passing vehicle around 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12.

The man is currently in critical condition at Penticton Regional Hospital. He was hit at the 700 block of Main, near the library.

According to a release from the RCMP, witnesses reported that the man had suddenly walked onto the street, before he was struck and suffered serious injuries.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP arrest local mail thief

“Police want to remind the public to always try and use a crosswalk, and make sure certain cars have stopped prior to stepping into traffic,” explains Cst. James Grandy. “We are actively gathering evidence and continuing to investigate this serious collision.”

If you witnessed this incident, and haven’t already spoken to police, you’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News