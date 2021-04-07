South Okanagan man found guilty of indecent act in a public place

The 38-year-old committed the crime in Summerland two years ago

A 38-year-old South Okanagan man has been found guilty of committing an indecent act in a public place in connection to a Summerland incident.

The local man appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 7. His next court appearance is for a pre-sentence report on June 30. He is not in custody.

The indecent act was committed in a public place in Summerland on Nov. 1, 2019.

It doesn’t appear the accused has any prior criminal charges although does have several speeding and driving with a cellphone ticket.

