South Okanagan COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

Oliver and Osoyoos saw the most significant drop in cases Jan. 10 to 16

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

COVID-19 cases in the South Okanagan continued to trend downward in the last week.

The most significant drop was seen in Oliver and Osoyoos.

According to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 11 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton from Jan. 10 to 16, down slightly from the 13 recorded in the previous week.

The weekly numbers have been on a slow downward trend since the final week of 2020.

The BCCDC began providing weekly COVID-19 case updates for local health areas throughout the province in early December 2020.

The health areas in the South Okanagan are identified as Penticton, Keremeos and the South Okanagan (Oliver and Osoyoos).

In the South Okanagan area, encompassing Oliver and Osoyoos, there were 19 cases identified from Jan. 10 to 16, down significantly from the 43 recorded between Jan. 3 and 9.

The deadly outbreak at McKinney Place care home in Oliver was declared over Jan. 18. However, Oliver is still grappling with a second care home outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre. There have been 35 cases recorded at Sunnybank: 26 residents and nine staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

For the second consecutive week there were no new cases recorded in Keremeos.

Cases continue to be prevalent across the Interior Health region, with 91 new cased and three deaths recorded yesterday (Jan. 20).

Coronavirus cases in the South Okanagan have continued a slow downward trend observed in recent weeks according to data released Jan. 20, 2021 by the BC Centre for Disease Control. BC CDC photo)

Across the province coronavirus cases continue to be prevalent in almost every region. (BC CDC photo)

