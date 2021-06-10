South Okanagan clears 70 per cent first dose vaccination rate

The Similkameen Valley is close behind

Residents of Penticton lined up outside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Monday, June 7 to get their COVID-19 vaccination shots. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

The South Okanagan has cleared a 70 per cent vaccination rate.

The nearby Similkameen Valley has seen over 60 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older receive their first doses.

According to the BC CDC, Penticton has distributed first doses to 72 per cent of people 12 and older, 71 per cent for the Southern Okanagan local health area that stretches from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos and 73 per cent in Summerland.

Second doses are also going steady in the South Okanagan Similkameen.

Keremeos residents have received 519 second doses, Oliver residents 327, Osoyoos 570, Princeton 373, Summerland 1,496 and Penticton 9,352.

Interior Health has rolled out a mobile vaccination clinic to reach people who haven’t had their first dose of the COVID-19.

The clinic will be making stops in Hedley, Princeton, and Keremeos over June 12 to 14.

Residents unable to make the clinic while it is the area can still book their vaccine through the government’s online website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or by phoning 1-833-838-2323.

