South Okanaagan United Way breakfast donations over the top

Most came by car, a few rode their bicycles and others simply walked through the eighth annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday morning at the Lakeside Resort.

When the figures were tabulated at the end of the day the final amount raised just exceeded the $25,000 goal.

“We made it, thanks to the Prystays (David and Craig co-owners of the Lakeside Resort and Kelowna Ramada, respectively)” said Marianne Dahl of the United Way who was up at 3 a.m. to get things rolling. “We got to about $23,600 or something and he (Craig) topped us up to put us over the $25,000, so we did it.

“Just a huge thank you our tons of volunteers and sponsors, many of them gave cash donations of one or two thousand dollars and thanks to all of the people who came to support us.”

Executive Director Debbie Scarborough of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society was just one of the many volunteers on hand passing out the bags of breakfast goodies, some of which contained incredible prizes worth hundreds of dollars.

“They (United Way) just do such great work for the whole Okanagan and it’s all about helping out those who help others,” she said.

According to Dahl the 1,100 bags (up 200 from last year) were just the right amount.

“It was the perfect scenario, I’ve done this for five years and it’s never worked out quite this well we either had a few left over or we’ve run out and I think I bought the second last bag and the last bag I gave to Craig (Prystay) for his donation.”

For those not able to make to the Drive Thru in person there is still time to make a donation which can be done on the United Way – Central South Okanagan Similkameen website https://unitedwaysibc.com/donate/

