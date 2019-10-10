South Nanaimo cabin containing mining artifacts burns down

Firefighters with the Extension Volunteer Fire Department put out a cabin fire in the 800 block of Nanaimo River Road on Thursday afternoon. (Nicholas Pescod/NEWS BULLETIN)

A fire has destroyed a cabin containing some mining artifacts in south Nanaimo.

Members from the Extension Volunteer Fire Department and the Cranberry Fire Department responded to a cabin fire in the 800 block of Nanaimo River Road at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to one firefighter, there was no one inside or near the cabin, which was already completely destroyed by the blaze when they arrived on the scene.

The cabin had no electrical power to it and was the only building damaged in the incident despite being close to another structure under construction.

One witness on scene told the News Bulletin he heard an explosion and then saw smoke coming from where the cabin was located.

Local blues musician David Gogo, who arrived on scene shortly after firefighters reached the property, told the News Bulletin that the cabin belonged to an uncle of his who had recently died. He said the cabin had been unoccupied for some time and that it contained some old mining artifacts, including a door from an old truck.

“The cabin has kind of been empty for a bit. I had wanted to take some stuff out of there because there was some cool mining stuff in there…” Gogo said. “Now I look back and I think I should’ve taken that stuff.”

He said he’s grateful and thankful for the efforts of the firefighters. He also said he has no idea what caused the fire but doesn’t believe it was squatters.

“I really have no idea what started the fire,” he said. “My concern was that maybe because the cabin was empty, that someone was squatting there and fell asleep with a cigarette or something but there is no evidence to that.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to firefighters.

READ ALSO: House destroyed by fire on Nanaimo River Road

Follow @npescod

nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram