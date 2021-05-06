South Mission added to list of high-transmission COVID zones

Anyone 30 and over in the area can now register for a vaccine

(Editor’s Note: The Record has reached out to Fraserr Health for a more exact definition of South Mission)

South Mission has joined nine other areas on Fraser Health’s lists of high transmission neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infections.

The announcement on Thursday, May 6 comes as Fraser Health drops the age requirement to 30 for people in high transmission areas to register for a vaccine immediately. For most areas, people in their late 40s are able to make appointments for vaccinations.

Fraser Health is encouraging everyone to register for the vaccine.

South Mission is one of nine neighbourhoods added, including:

• Surrey Guildford

• Surrey Cloverdale

• Abbotsford Central

• Abbotsford East

• Abbotsford Rural

• Langley Willoughby

• Burnaby Southeast

• Burnaby Southwest

People living in the high transmission areas can register on the Get Vaccinated website.

The purpose of extending wider vaccine eligibility is to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to reduce the number of sick people being hospitalized. The number has hovered in the 400s as British Columbia has gone through its third wave of COVID-19 in the past few months.

Vaccine eligibility is widening rapidly as more vaccines arrive in B.C. this month. Chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Thursday that people in their 40s who have registered will be contacted late this week or early the week of May 10 for appointments to get their jabs.

