DCIM/100MEDIA/DJI_0174.JPG

South Fork Forest Service Road closed

To ensure public safety, it will be closed until further notice

  • Jun. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The South Fork Forest Service Road, near Cherryville, is closed to all vehicle traffic until further notice.

The decision was made as a public safety precaution due to concerns about the stability of the roadbed and washouts, as well as damage to the Yeoward Creek Bridge.

Users should note that access to the Monashee trail system, backcountry areas, campsites and range tenures is restricted or unavailable, due to washouts at the 0.5- and 0.7-kilometre marks. Barricades have been set up at the 0.4-kilometre mark.

The washout at the 0.5-kilometre mark appears to have happened around May 9 with the washout at the 0.7-kilometre mark taking place around May 28. It is expected that damage to the bridge occurred on May 23. High snowpack levels, high groundwater levels and an extended warming trend, causing overland water flow and higher-than-normal stream flows, are thought to be the cause.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is working with industrial users and tenure holders to assess and repair the road damage, and to restore access. The construction timeline has not yet been determined.

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City confirms improper purchase card use by former senior managers
Next story
Plans for Huckleberry camp still on track

Just Posted

Lovestruck: A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan comes to Fort Langley

  • 20 hours ago

 

Tylee ties into Texan talent

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Fork Forest Service Road closed

  • 20 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Conservation group buys Kootenay farm to protect grizzlies, elk, trout

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read