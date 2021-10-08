South Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 26

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Sept. 28, 4:03 p.m., 5000-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: Complainant reported that her daughter and a classmate were crossing at the signaled pedestrian crosswalk when they were nearly hit by a black sedan. The complainant expressed that this is an ongoing issue and that she is concerned that someone will get injured. DPD will be monitoring the area.

• Sept. 29, 9:56 a.m., 5000-block Chamberlayne Ave.: Complainant reported that between Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 7 a.m., the wires of the holiday lights wrapped around the trunk of the palm tree in his front yard had been snipped. Approximately $30 in damage.

• Sept. 29, 11:32 a.m., 5000-block 57th St.: After witnessing a woman drive back and forth on the street, and then appear wobbly on her feet when exiting her vehicle, a complaint reported a possible impaired driver to the DPD. Officers attended and spoke with the woman, who displayed no indications of impairment. The woman stated that she was waiting for friends after getting disoriented directionally and was wobbly on her high heels. No signs of impairment, nothing suspicious.

• Sept. 29, 3:11 p.m., location withheld: Delta police were contacted regarding a dating fraud where a fraudster who was pretending to have a romantic interest in the victim convinced her that he was sending her $200,000 cash in the mail from Germany. When the package reached Canadian Customs, the victim was be required to pay $3,420 to a specific bank account to get the item delivered. DPD met with a bank representative, who advised that the account in question had been opened two weeks earlier in Ontario.

• Sept. 30, 8:21 a.m., 4000-block 54A St.: A homeowner called DPD to report that a bike (worth approximately $6,000) had fallen off a speeding dark truck and landed in his yard. Police attended and transported the bike to DPD headquarters. The serial number was not in the police database or registered with 529 Garage. A reminder that DPD will register your bike for free with Garage 529 — please email 529@deltapolice.ca.

• Sept. 30, 9:37 p.m., Regatta Way: Area resident called police to request that an officer attend his residence to pick up two rifles for destruction. Police attended and were advised the two rifles were the resident’s grandfathers, and that he no longer needed them. Owners of firearms who no longer want to keep them can contact DPD for pick up and disposal.

• Oct. 2, 11:03 p.m., location withheld: A 911 call was received and dropped. On call back, a father explain that the call was made by his seven-year-old son. Police attended to confirm the well-being of both father and son. The father explained that his son called the police to report that he couldn’t find his money, which he most likely misplaced. Confirmed false.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Sept. 27, 10:03 a.m., Beach Grove: Complainant contacted police to report a driver speeding in the area where the speed limit is 30 km/h. Police made contact with the driver of the car, who noted that they were aware of the low speed limit and apologized that they had generated a complaint, assuring police they would drive with greater care.

• Sept. 28, 12:08 p.m., 1000-block 56th St.: Complainant reported that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway. The vehicle was last seen at 5 a.m. that day. Keys to the vehicle were unaccounted for, and are believed to be with the vehicle.

• Sept. 28, 8:55 p.m., Centennial Beach Parkway: Complainant reported a blue tent set up on the beach in the area of Centennial Beach Parkway. On attendance, police spoke with two youths who were stargazing. Youths advised that they would pack up and head home for pizza.

• Oct. 2, 10:25 p.m., location withheld: Complainant reporter a noise complaint from a party nearby. Police attended and a sign at the door read that it was a 50th birthday party. Police conducted a door knock and spoke with the homeowner, who apologized and agreed to lower the volume. No other complaints were received for the remainder of the evening. Happy birthday and thanks for keeping it down!

• Oct. 3, 10:48 a.m., location withheld: Complainant called police to report an attempted online fraud in relation to an Airbnb rental. The complainant posted a listing on a local buy-and-sell site, looking for a rental property. An unknown male contacted the complainant and advised her of a suitable property, but that a deposit of $2,500 would need to be made to localbitcoins.com. The complainant’s local bank flagged the deposit as suspected fraudulent activity — no funds were taken. Furthermore, the complainant was contacted by a phone number posing as the “Vancouver RCMP” advising they were going to pursue legal action against her for not making the deposit.

• Oct. 3, 11:26 p.m., South Park Elementary School: Complainant reported at least 20 youth partying at South Park Elementary. Police attended and the youth rapidly dispersed in the area.

