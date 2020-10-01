South Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 21

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Sept. 23, 3:12 p.m., 6200-block Holly Park Cres.: Complainant reported an incident to police involving an online purchase that she was not satisfied with. She reported that she purchased a watch from a male online. The complainant attended the male’s residence and exchanged money for the item. Upon getting home, she could not turn the watch on. The male offered to show her how to use it however she was upset and wanted her money back. The complainant returned to the male’s residence and demanded her money back, but the male would not open the door so the complainant tried to push it open. The male eventually threw the money out the door, and she returned the watch. The complainant wanted the incident documented.

• Sept. 24, 6800-block Highway 17: Police observed a vehicle pass the officer at a high rate of speed, estimated to be 120 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The radar tracked the vehicle’s speed at 117 km/h and increasing; final radar lock speed was 130 km/h. The vehicle was subsequently stopped, the driver was advised the reason of the stop, and he provided his B.C. driver’s licence and vehicle registration. He was charged with excessive speed and served a ticket, and his vehicle was impounded. He left in a taxi.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Sept. 21, 3:34 p.m., 5000-block Canoe Pass Way: Complainant called police to report two shoplifters that stole items from his store. An employee alerted him that two females had exited the store with unknown items and began running when confronted by staff. The complainant observed the females enter a vehicle and directed police to their location. Police conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver and passenger. In plain view in the back seat, police observed merchandise with tags still attached. The driver admitted to stealing shoes and face masks. He was arrested. Police retrieved the stolen items and returned them to the complainant. Total value was $258.90.

• Sept. 23, occurred overnight, 5200-block 3rd Ave.: Complainant reported a theft-from-auto that occurred in the driveway of her residence. The theft from her vehicle happened sometime overnight. No signs of forced entry. The complainant believes her child may have played with the key fob and unlocked the vehicle accidentally. Approximate value of stolen goods is $2,800.

• Sept. 24, 3:15 p.m., 1 Ferry Causeway: Complainant reported an intoxicated male outside the terminal that had been denied service due to his level of intoxication. Police were called to check the male’s well-being. Police attended and found the male who had a strong odour of liquor on his breath as well as other signs of impairment. He also had an open clear bottle of liquor that could be seen in plain view in the male’s duffle bag. Police explained that he was intoxicated in a public place and in possession of open liquor in a public place. Queries confirmed the male to be in breach of court ordered conditions. He was arrested and transported to cells to be held for court.

South Delta

• Sept. 21, 3:34 p.m., location withheld: Complainant reported her upstairs tenants were banging on her windows. Police arrived and all parties were separated. The complainant stated she was upset that the upstairs tenants were using the driveway as a car washing service without a business permit. Delta Bylaws attended on this date and conducted an inspection. The upstairs tenants were advised by Bylaws that they were not committing any infractions. The complainant was heavily intoxicated and upset that they were making too much noise. Nothing physical took place. Parties agreed to avoid one another and respect each other’s privacy. Each party advised that they would be contacting their landlord for future disputes.

• Sept. 25, 7:56 p.m., 96th Street: Complainant called police to report a suspicious circumstance that occurred earlier in the evening. At approximately 7:15 p.m., a male driving a black SUV slowly drove past her residence while watching her children play in the front yard. The male then parked his vehicle in front of her neighbour’s house and walked over to her yard with his dog. He entered her yard and stood on her grass while he spoke with her children. When the complainant came outside, the male left. Descriptions of the vehicle, the male and his dog were given to police. Police are investigating.

