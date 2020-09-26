South Delta crime beat, week of Sept. 14

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Sept. 15, 2:38 p.m., 4400-block Clarence Taylor Cres.: A staff member at the Fraser Health COVID-19 testing site advised that a male attended to have his son tested but that staff had hit their testing limit and were closing for the day. The male was upset and refused to leave. Investigation revealed that the male had contacted 811 and was told, incorrectly, that the Ladner location was a drive-thru testing site. The male was upset that he was not given correct information, and that he had driven all the way from a neighbouring jurisdiction and was unable to have the test done. He was provided alternate locations in the surrounding area that did testing later in the day. The male was not the only person turned away during this time and he advised that he would be going to the media about the incident.

• Sept. 16, 8:37 a.m., 5700-block Deltaport Way: Police stopped a truck with a trailer for a mechanical inspection. Severe mechanical defects were found on the steering axle of the truck. A ticket was issued, and the truck’s licence plates were seized and returned to ICBC. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

• Sept. 18, 7:16 a.m., 3100-block Highway 17: Police stopped a vehicle travelling at 143 km/h in a posted 80 km/h highway zone. The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speed and a seven-day notice of impoundment. The vehicle was towed and the tow truck driver transported the driver from the scene to his nearby work.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Sept. 14, 9:38 a.m., 1800-block 56th St.: A truck rental company employee called police to report that the truck was rented but not returned on Sept. 6 as per the contract. The truck was rented to a person and the contract also had an alternative name that was listed. Police attempted numerous times to make contact but were unsuccessful. Police attended the location where the truck was originally rented from. The representative was advised that this is a civil issue and to consider dealing with this matter through civil court.

• Sept. 14, 3:21 p.m., 5000-block 12th Ave.: Complainant contacted police advising of an ongoing issue with speeders through the school zone on 12th Avenue. Police advised that this is the second week back to school,and officers are conducting heavy enforcement for the first few weeks of back to school; after that it will remain a traffic enforcement project. The complainant was pleased police were aware and did not need any further action. He was going to advocate for bigger signs and painted school zone symbols on the roadway. Police spent time in the school zone after the call and the following morning and the majority of vehicles were obeying the posted signs.

• Sept. 16, 11:15 p.m., 4500-block Salish Sea Way: Complainant reported that there were a group of high-end cars in a parking lot in the 4500-block of Salish Sea Way. She was concerned that the group would be street racing, though had not observed any yet. Police attended and met with the same club from a car show at the Tsawwassen Mills Mall earlier in the evening. No offences observed. Group was cordial and advised they were moving along. Police provided polite reminder of penalties for street racing/stunting and to drive safely as they left the area.

• Sept. 17, 6:20 a.m., 6000-block 17A Ave.: Complainant reported two males were sleeping in the park. Police attended and identified both males. They were advised that camping was not permitted at any Delta park. One male was co-operative and packed up his belongings, while the other was verbally confrontational and quite upset but did eventually clean up his belongings and leave.

