South Delta crime beat, week of Oct. 26

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Oct. 26, 2:13 p.m., 7600-block Highway 17: Police were conducting radar mobile enforcement and observed a vehicle driving at a speed of 131 km/h, resulting in a traffic stop. The driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

• Oct. 27, 8:50 p.m., 5400-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: Police observed a vehicle having difficulties staying in the lane. The police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and noted a distinct odour of liquor coming from the driver’s breath. The police performed a breath demand through an approved screening device. The driver provided two breath samples both resulting in “fail” readings. A 90-day immediate roadside prohibition was issued and the vehicle was towed.

• Oct. 28, 11:17 a.m., 10800-block Hornby Dr.: A complainant reported that two males had just dumped several bags of garbage on the side of the road. The complainant confronted the males, and after several warnings the males cleaned up the garbage and took it with them. Police spoke to one of the males, who was very apologetic, and advised him of the associated fines with littering/dumping.

• Oct. 29, 9:09 p.m., 4700-block 57th St.: Complainant called police regarding loud people drinking at a schoolyard. Police attended and located three males surrounded by snacks and drinks. All were co-operative and cleaned up their mess before leaving voluntarily.

• Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m., 6600-block London Dr.: Police responded to a report where the lock on the community mailbox had been drilled out. The complainant reported that the lock mechanism could be used to make a key resulting in all community mailboxes needing to be re-keyed.

• Oct. 31, 6:29 p.m., 5700-block Grove Ave.: Complainant reported youth setting off firecrackers in the street. Police attended and observed the youth, who were completely oblivious to the police car right behind them. The firecrackers were seized and the youth were sent on their way.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Oct. 26, 8:21 p.m., Shannon Way: Police were called to a report of online fraud. Complainant sold a wallet card holder from an online platform and shipped it to the U.S. via Canada Post. The complainant became suspicious after the buyer sent money, then asked to have money returned via gift cards. The complainant then learned the email was fake, and that they never received the initial money for the wallet. The complainant is attempting to cancel the wallet card holder that they had already shipped.

• Oct. 29, 4:11 p.m., Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal: Complainant requested police assistance with a verbally abusive passenger. The complainant reported that they have had issues with this passenger in the past. The male was belligerent, yelling and swearing at staff regarding a malfunctioning vending machine. The male was not allowed to board the ferry due to his behaviour. The male was advised he was banned from the facility for 24 hours and left the property via bus.

• Oct. 29, 4:27 p.m., 4400-block 72nd St.: Police were called for traffic control for a motor vehicle incident. In attempt to photograph wildlife, the driver turned off the road onto the shoulder too early, resulting in the front wheels loosing contact with the road. The car was unable to get back onto the road without a tow assist. No damage or injuries occurred.

• Oct. 31: Various times and locations: The bulk of the calls in Tsawwassen on Halloween night were related to a group of approximately 200 youths roaming the streets who eventually gathered at Delta Secondary School and the surrounding area. Multiple bylaw tickets were issued for the possession of fireworks.

