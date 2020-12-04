South Delta crime beat, week of Nov. 23

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in South Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

Ladner

• Nov. 26, 6800-block Highway 17: Complainant called advising they had located a vehicle in the ditch. Police attended and located the driver standing roadside by his vehicle. The driver explained that a vehicle had hit the breaks in front of him and he swerved to avoid it, resulting in him going into the ditch. While in the ditch, the vehicle rolled over once. No injuries and the driver advised that he did not want an ambulance. The vehicle was towed and the driver had a family member pick him up and drive him home.

• Nov. 27, 6:07 a.m., 6200-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: While conducting proactive patrols, police noticed that the registered owner of a vehicle had a Class 7 learner’s licence but had no sign displayed on the vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was aware of the restriction to have a qualified supervisor present and to have an “L” decal displayed. The driver stated that he knew he was breaking the law and could have taken the bus. A ticket was issued for failing to display an “L” sign and for failing to have a qualified supervisor in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed as it was parked illegally.

• Nov. 27, 1:51 p.m., 5100-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: Complainant contacted police to report that a vehicle had driven eastbound through the pedestrian-activated crosswalk while pedestrians were trying to cross. The complainant followed the vehicle to Highway 99 and reported that the vehicle drove erratically after going through the crosswalk. Police were unable to locate the vehicle but a warning letter was sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, advising them of the incident. Police confirmed that no pedestrians were struck.

• Nov. 27, 2:04 p.m., 5200-block Ladner Trunk Rd.: An employee of a nearby business reported that a customer in the store was yelling at her because he was not allowed to use the washroom. Police attended and located the male outside the business, who was complaining that the employee should have the washroom available for customers. Police spoke to the employee who stated that she lost the key to the bathroom as well as the lighting was not working, therefore customers were not allowed to use the washroom. Police advised the male that the employee has the right to refuse service and that he was not allowed in. The male was informed that if he returned it would be considered trespassing. The male understood and left the area.

• Nov. 29, 6:00 p.m., 4800-block Highway 17A: Police were conducting proactive patrols and observed a vehicle that had an expired insurance decal. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver produced expired insurance papers showing the same expiry date. A ticket was issued to the driver and the vehicle was towed. The driver declined the offer of a taxi and elected to walk home.

Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen First Nation

• Nov. 23, 12:05 a.m., 1100-block 54A St.: Police observed a vehicle conducting several traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle’s occupants said they were in the area to purchase a lawn mower. However, they were unable to produce the ad or explain how a lawn mower would be transported in their vehicle. The driver had a Canada-wide driving prohibition and was issued a ticket suspending their driving indefinitely. The licence plates were seized and the vehicle was towed.

• Nov. 26, 3:25 p.m., 1700-block 56th St.: Complainant reported that there were youth skateboarding in the underground parkade in the area. On attendance police located four youths who explained that they were trying to stay out of the rain while still keeping active. Police acknowledged the youths’ desire to stay out of the rain and be physically active, however the youths were advised that their skateboarding was alarming the senior citizens of the building. The youths were very respectful and co-operative with police and departed without incident.

• Nov. 27, 2:27 p.m., 1300-block 56th St.: Complainant called to report that he witnessed a vehicle hit a pillar of his building then drive away. The complainant stated that the vehicle was driving very slowly through the parking lot and lightly hit the pillar. Police attended and spoke with the driver, who thought she had hit something but did not think it was too bad. The driver agreed to pay for any repairs.

• Nov. 28, 11:31 p.m., 4100-block Salish Sea Dr.: Police were contacted about seven high-end sports cars street racing in the area. No licence plate numbers or driver descriptions were provided. Police attended the area and located a group of vehicles parked nearby including a Porsche, Mini-Cooper, Mustang and Mercedes. All parties denied street racing. However, due to the serendipitous nature of their location, police provided an education to the drivers about the penalties for street racing and stunting. Police observed the vehicles leaving the area, driving the speed limit.

